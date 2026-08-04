UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Dies At 34

UFC flyweight fighter Allan Nascimento died on Monday (August 3) from an apparent heart attack at the age of 34. The Brazilian athlete, known as "Puro Osso," was found unresponsive in his sleep and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement by the UFC on social media.

Nascimento, who was a member of the Chute Boxe Diego Lima team, had a professional MMA record of 22 wins and 7 losses, with 16 victories coming by way of submission. His UFC career included a 4-2 record, with his last fight being a split-decision loss to Mitch Raposo at UFC Vegas 119 in June.

The UFC expressed its condolences, stating, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time." Nascimento's unexpected death has left a significant impact on the MMA community, as he was considered a promising fighter in the prime of his career.

Nascimento began his MMA journey in 2011 in Brazil, eventually earning a spot on Dana White's Contender Series in 2018. Although he lost a split decision to Raulian Paiva, he secured a UFC contract in 2021 after success on the regional circuit.