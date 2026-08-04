Veteran O-Lineman Retires At Jags' Training Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars face an unexpected vacancy on their training camp roster following the sudden retirement of veteran offensive lineman Trystan Colon. On Tuesday (August 4), the team announced that Colon, 28, was placed on the reserve-retired list, leaving an open spot on their 90-man roster. Colon, who joined the Jaguars in June, had previously played for the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, and Detroit Lions, appearing in 63 games with 19 starts over six NFL seasons.

Colon’s retirement comes just days after participating in the Jaguars' training camp, as seen in the team's photo gallery from a practice session on July 30. Although his departure does not disrupt Jacksonville’s projected starting lineup, it removes a seasoned blocker with experience at both center and guard positions. The Jaguars had noted Colon's experience in run-heavy offenses, highlighting his contributions to teams that consistently ranked among the NFL's top five in rushing yards.

Colon began his NFL journey as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2020, spending three seasons in Baltimore before moving to the Cardinals and Lions. During the 2025 season with Detroit, Colon appeared in 12 games, starting four, and contributed 183 offensive snaps and 66 special-teams snaps.

The Jaguars are now left to consider their next move to fill the roster gap. Options include signing another offensive lineman, adding depth in a different position, or holding the spot open while evaluating the current roster's health. The team's depth chart remains unsettled, with ongoing position battles and injuries affecting the offensive line.

Jacksonville entered training camp with a sense of continuity, having returned key contributors from a 2025 line that improved its rushing average and reduced sacks allowed. However, the competition for roster spots continues, with several young players vying for positions.