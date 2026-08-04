Watch: Phil Collins Reveals Which Pop Star ‘Really Deserves’ The Hype

Phil Collins revealed that Taylor Swift is the pop superstar he believes deserves all the fame and flowers.

"I met her, this was way, way back," the music icon said during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 2. "Lily [Collins] introduced me, funnily enough, because she knew her," he said of his daughter. "I'd kind of known the name, but she wasn't anywhere near the star she is today, a very nice lady. Then she got up on stage with a guitar and sang 'White Horse.'"

The legendary musician explained that Swift's performance of her 2008 hit "blew me away completely, because not only was the song great and the sentiment of the song, it really got me, but she sang it beautifully and it was just so simple, you know, her and the guitar."

The "In the Air Tonight" hitmaker remarked, "I've always had a soft spot for the song since then. I'm so pleased she's the hugest thing in the world now because it kind of feels like she deserves it. It's easy to knock someone that's got so much success, but I think she really deserves it. She's a good girl."

Watch the clip below.