Western US State Braces For 'Fungal Storm' As Strong Winds Whip Up Dust

A dangerous dust storm is expected to hit southeastern Arizona on Tuesday (August 4), with the National Weather Service issuing a blowing dust advisory from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Strong winds and thunderstorms could send large amounts of dust and fungal spores into the air, raising health concerns for residents, especially those with respiratory conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, visibility could drop suddenly to near zero, making driving hazardous and prompting officials to warn drivers to pull off the road if they encounter a wall of dust. Health experts, including Dr. Michell Lozano Chinga of Phoenix Children’s Hospital, caution that dust storms in Arizona can carry more than just dirt—they also contain pollutants, pollen, and potentially disease-causing fungal spores.

“When dust passes through, there is not only dust, there are other particles,” Lozano Chinga told AZFamily. “There are particles that kind of stay only in your nose. There are particles that can go down to your lungs."

One of the main health risks is Valley Fever, a fungal infection that is spread when spores from the soil become airborne during dust storms. Maricopa County has seen over 8,500 cases last year and nearly 3,300 so far this year, with numbers rising in other counties as well. Symptoms of Valley Fever can range from mild coughing to severe breathing difficulties, and in rare cases, the infection can spread beyond the lungs. Most people recover without treatment, but severe cases may require antifungal medication.

Experts warn that children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing lung conditions are most at risk during dust events. University of California researcher Estrella Herrera found that hospitalizations can increase fivefold after major dust storms. The fine particles in the dust can enter the bloodstream and even reach the brain, raising the risk of more serious health issues.

To stay safe, health officials recommend that residents stay indoors, close windows, and use air purifiers during dust storms. Drivers are urged to pull over and turn off their lights if visibility drops. As drought and extreme weather continue, experts say dust storms like the one expected Tuesday (August 4) could become more common in the future.