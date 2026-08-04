Yanks' GM: Judge May Not Return This Season

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees' star player, may not return this season due to a rib injury, according to general manager Brian Cashman. Speaking on Monday (August 3), Cashman expressed hope that Judge would recover from his stress fracture but admitted uncertainty about his return. Judge has been sidelined since May 31, and his next imaging will determine if he can resume baseball activities. Cashman did not specify when this scan will occur.

Judge's absence has significantly impacted the Yankees' performance. Before his injury, Judge was hitting .248 with 17 home runs in 59 games. Since his departure, the Yankees' offense has struggled, ranking low in several key metrics. To address this, the team acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos and first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. before the trade deadline. Ramos is expected to play extensively, while Garcia will share first base duties with Ben Rice.

The Yankees are also dealing with injuries to other key players. Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger are both on the injured list, with Stanton recently taking live batting practice and Bellinger expected to return in four to six weeks. Despite these challenges, the Yankees remain hopeful for a playoff spot, currently leading the wild-card race.