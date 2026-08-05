Aid In Dying Act Goes Into Effect In NY Today

Today, New York's Medical Aid in Dying Act takes effect, allowing terminally ill adults with less than six months to live to request medication to end their lives. The law, signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on February 6, 2026, requires patients to undergo a mental health evaluation and have their oral request recorded.

The legislation, modeled after Oregon's Death with Dignity Act, includes safeguards to ensure voluntary and informed decision-making. Patients must be New York residents and possess decisional capacity. Two doctors must confirm the diagnosis and prognosis, and a five-day waiting period is mandated between the prescription and its filling.

Governor Hochul emphasized the importance of patient autonomy, stating, "Our state will always stand firm in safeguarding New Yorkers' freedoms and right to bodily autonomy." The law has sparked debate, with advocates citing compassion and opponents raising moral concerns.

New York joins 12 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing medical aid in dying. The law aims to provide comfort to those with unbearable suffering, while maintaining respect for healthcare providers' conscience rights.