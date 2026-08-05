Armed Man Arrested At Trump Golf Club Ahead of President's Visit

An armed man was arrested at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Sunday, just days before President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit the property for a Republican National Committee dinner. Federal agents noticed a suspicious individual walking the grounds, taking photos and videos, and appearing to monitor security-planning activities, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, identified as Jeanine John Taele, 38, of Downey, was detained after deputies found a 16-round magazine with hollow-point ammunition in his pants pocket. A loaded pistol and additional magazines were discovered in his vehicle, authorities said. Taele reportedly told agents he was working for the State Department and there for a security detail, but officials stated he was not authorized to be on the property.

After Taele’s arrest, investigators searched his home, uncovering an illegally modified AR-style rifle, a .45-caliber pistol, body armor, high-capacity magazines, two radio signal devices, a gold-colored “bail enforcement” badge, and multiple notebooks with what officials described as "concerning statements."

Taele faces both state and federal charges. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three weapons charges and a second-degree robbery charge related to a separate incident from November 2025, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The federal criminal complaint charges him with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, which carries a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said. Taele is being held on $250,000 bail and has been ordered to remain in California and stay away from the golf club.

Law enforcement officials said there is currently no evidence Taele was plotting an attack on President Trump, but the investigation is ongoing, involving the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the United States Secret Service. Secret Service agent Armando Marquez said in a statement that the case “is a strong example of the important work our agents do to keep the individuals we protect and our protected sites safe, starting well before each and every visit."

President Trump arrived at the golf resort Tuesday evening as planned to attend the RNC dinner. Officials emphasized the importance of vigilance and early intervention, with First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli noting, “Federal and local law enforcement stepped in early and prevented what could have been a dangerous situation from occurring.”

Taele’s next court appearance is scheduled for later in August. The investigation remains active, and additional charges could be filed.