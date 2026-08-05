"FERG dropping A$AP hurt me as well," Rocky explained. "I'm guessing he always felt like he was in my shadow or I was big homie and that's not the case. Even if the shoe fits, wear it, but like at the same time I was none of them n***as boss and I never wanted that. I was they brother. So for FERG to wait 'til before the first day of my trial to be in the interview talking about he dropped his name — you been dropped your name from FERG, but when I look on Instagram it still say 'A$AP FERG.' So why you in interviews going so hard about changing your name?"



FERG dropped A$AP from his name in 2024 before he released his solo album DAROLD. At the time, the Harlem-born rapper said he still has love for the collective but claimed that it was "a thing of the past" and that the group wasn't operating the way it used to. Rocky said he hasn't spoken with FERG in a minute, but that he's willing to hash things out with him ASAP.



"IT just felt like some sucker s**t and I ain't really like that," Rocky added. "That hurt me, but I don't got no bad blood towards FERG like me and FERG could hash it out any day now 'cause I love FERG. FERG never really stabbed me in the back like too crazy or nothing like that."



Watch the entire interview below.