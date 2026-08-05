Barry Manilow Abruptly Cancels Concert Hours Before Show

Barry Manilow canceled his show in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday (Aug. 4) just hours before it was scheduled to start.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight's show in Lexington has been rescheduled," the music icon posted on his X account. However, no exact reason was given, nor was any further information provided.

The "Mandy" musician was originally scheduled to perform at Rupp Arena in Lexington back in March, but the show was postponed due to Manilow receiving treatment for lung cancer, per LEX News.

Back in May, Manilow vowed to continue touring amid his recovery.

"I'm not ready to croak," the music icon joked to the Los Angeles Times on May 27.

The "Copacabana" crooner also opened up at the time about how his mother's own history with the disease inspired him to fight it.

"My mother died of lung cancer," Manilow told The Guardian. "I thought, 'No, I'm not going to let this happen.' And I was right. They got rid of it, and they threw it in the garbage. I feel fine. I'm not sure my voice feels fine yet, but I don't want to cancel this tour. I'm so looking forward to it. So, I'm going to do it whether I can sing or not!"

In December 2025, the legendary singer revealed that doctors had found a cancerous spot on his lung.