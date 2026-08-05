BoSox Look To Continue Late-Season Assault

The Boston Red Sox are gearing up to host the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday (August 4) as they aim to extend their winning streak to seven games. Boston, currently on a six-game winning streak, has been one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball, winning 24 of their last 27 games. Their recent performances have bolstered their position in the American League East standings, where they trail the New York Yankees by just two games and are 5.5 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox have showcased a powerful offense, highlighted by Willson Contreras with 23 home runs and 69 RBIs, and Wilyer Abreu, who has scored 59 runs this season. Boston's lineup has been firing on all cylinders, outscoring opponents by 15 runs in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox, leading the AL Central, have struggled on the road with a 25-32 record. Despite this, they remain a formidable team with Colson Montgomery providing a power threat with 25 home runs and Miguel Vargas contributing significantly with 67 RBIs and 74 runs scored. The White Sox have won four of their last five games and are looking to maintain their three-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

On the mound, Boston will start Patrick Sandoval, who has shown promise with a 3.32 ERA over 19 innings this season. Chicago's starter, Davis Martin, holds a 9-5 record with a 3.62 ERA but has struggled in recent outings. The game promises to be a test of endurance and strategy as both teams aim to capitalize on their strengths.

The matchup is set for a 7:10 p.m. ET start and will be broadcast on NESN and the Chicago Sports Network. With both teams fighting for postseason positions, the series opener is expected to be a thrilling encounter.