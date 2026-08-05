Brock Lesnar Retires From WWE After SummerSlam Loss

Brock Lesnar, the 49-year-old wrestling icon, announced his retirement from WWE on Tuesday (August 4) during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show." Lesnar confirmed that his match against Nigerian wrestling champion Oba Femi at SummerSlam in Minneapolis marked the end of his illustrious career.

Lesnar, known as "The Beast Incarnate," expressed gratitude to his fans, saying, "I'm here today to let the world know that I am retired and I wanted to say a big thank you to everybody." This announcement follows a previous retirement tease after his WrestleMania 42 match against Femi, where he left his gloves and boots in the ring—a traditional sign of retirement in wrestling.

The WWE has acknowledged Lesnar's retirement by moving his profile to the alumni section of their website and airing a tribute package on Raw, featuring messages from wrestling legends and current stars like Roman Reigns. Lesnar's career boasts multiple titles in freestyle wrestling, MMA, and pro wrestling, making him a celebrated figure in combat sports.

Despite his retirement announcement, some fans speculate that Lesnar might return for WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh next year, as many wrestlers have come out of retirement for special events. However, Lesnar's words on the "Pat McAfee Show" suggest he is ready to step away from the spotlight, stating, "Saturday, for Brock Lesnar, that's it. That's it for me in the squared circle and everything else."

Lesnar's departure marks the end of an era, and he leaves behind a legacy of remarkable achievements in the wrestling world. As he transitions to life away from the ring, Lesnar can reflect on a career that began as a "farm kid from South Dakota with a big dream" and evolved into one of wrestling's most legendary careers.