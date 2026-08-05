Browns' Watson, Sanders To Each Start In Preseason

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will extend into the preseason, as announced by head coach Todd Monken on Tuesday (August 4). Both quarterbacks will start one exhibition game each, with the winner of the competition getting the nod for the preseason finale. Their performances in practice over the coming week will determine who gets the first reps against the Chicago Bears on August 15.

Monken explained that the competition will not be decided until after the second exhibition game against the Buffalo Bills on August 22. The coach emphasized the importance of evaluating the quarterbacks once the offense is fully installed. "We're just getting it in, letting the guys compete, see where we're at," Monken said, as reported by Beacon Journal.

Sanders, who was drafted in the fifth round in 2025, started the final seven games of his rookie season, finishing with a 3-4 record. He has been splitting first-team reps with Watson during training camp. Sanders noted his improvement in pre-snap and post-snap recognition and feels more consistent in his approach. "Everybody's goal is aligned here," Sanders told reporters, as noted by Bleacher Report.

Watson, who has played only 19 games since joining the Browns in 2022, expressed the challenge of building rhythm with different units but emphasized the need for leadership and execution. "You've got to be a leader out there," Watson said, according to Newsday.

The Browns' first preseason game against the Bears will provide fans with an opportunity to see both quarterbacks in action as they vie for the starting position.