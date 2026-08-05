Buccaneers Coach Not Worried About Vea Hold-In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles remains unfazed by the ongoing contract hold-in of nose tackle Vita Vea during training camp. Vea, who is in the final year of his contract, has requested a trade and is not participating in on-field activities due to a minor back injury. Despite this, Bowles expressed confidence that Vea will be ready for the season opener.

Bowles stated, "Vita is here, and we're getting him ready," during a recent interview with ESPN. He emphasized that contract disputes are a normal part of the NFL and that the team is focused on football.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is also involved in contract discussions, having halted negotiations until after the season. Despite the stalled talks, Mayfield is fully participating in training camp, demonstrating his commitment to the team. Bowles believes that Mayfield's professional attitude will keep the team focused on their goals.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. echoed Bowles' sentiments, telling FOX 13 that the team remains united and focused on the season ahead. Godwin stated, "We never question our teammates' ability to go out there and perform or their desire to give their all to the team."

As the Buccaneers prepare for the upcoming season, Bowles remains optimistic that contract issues will not distract the team. He noted that the team has a mature group of players who understand the business side of football.