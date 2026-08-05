Chiefs' Rice Progresses To Full Team Drills

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice took a significant step forward in his recovery from offseason knee surgery by participating in 11-on-11 team drills for the first time at training camp today. This marks an important phase in his preparation for the upcoming NFL season, where he is expected to be a key player for the Chiefs.

Rice, who is 26 years old, underwent arthroscopic surgery in May to address issues in his right knee. Shortly after the surgery, he served a 30-day jail sentence in Dallas County for violating his probation by testing positive for THC. Despite these setbacks, Rice has been actively rehabbing and is now cleared to participate in training camp. According to Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Rice is "doing great" and the team will continue to monitor his progress closely.

Last season, Rice played in only eight games but managed to catch 53 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns. His performance, when available, has been promising, with a career total of 156 receptions for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Chiefs, who are looking to improve on their 6-11 record from last season, are relying on Rice to be a major contributor to their offense.

The team did not make significant additions to their wide receiver lineup during the offseason, instead focusing on the development of Rice and other young talents like Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals. Rice is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to play a pivotal role in the team's efforts to return to their winning ways.