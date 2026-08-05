Commanders Signing Veteran WR Diggs

The Washington Commanders have signed veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a one-year, $12 million contract. The 32-year-old, who is a native of the Washington, D.C. area and a former standout at the University of Maryland, is expected to bolster the Commanders' receiving corps as a strong second option behind Terry McLaurin. This move addresses one of the Commanders' key offensive concerns as they head into training camp.

Diggs, who last played for the New England Patriots, recorded 85 receptions, 1,013 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in the 2025 season. His addition to the Commanders marks his third team in as many years, following stints with the Patriots and the Texans. According to Yahoo Sports, Diggs was intrigued by the opportunity to play in Washington, given his local roots.

The Commanders, under General Manager Adam Peters, have been actively seeking to strengthen their roster. As noted by Hogs Haven, the team had the financial flexibility to make this move, being $43 million under the salary cap. Diggs' signing is seen as a strategic addition to enhance the team's offensive capabilities.

While Diggs' experience and skills are expected to contribute positively, there are considerations regarding his past off-the-field issues. Nevertheless, his presence is anticipated to provide quarterback Jayden Daniels with a reliable target, potentially improving the team's performance after a challenging 5-12 season last year.

As reported by Commanders Wire, Diggs is likely to join the team shortly, possibly missing the initial weeks of training camp but participating in preseason games. His signing is expected to energize the Commanders' fan base as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season.