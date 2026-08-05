Deputies Called To Perez Hilton's Florida Home Over TikTok Incident

By iHeartRadio

August 5, 2026

KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital One
Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Concerns over the health of internet star Perez Hilton arose last night after deputies responded to his home in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office received reports of a man livestreaming acts of self-harm on TikTok. Deputies confirmed with family members that Hilton was alone inside the residence. They worked to de-escalate the situation and safely transported him to a local hospital for medical attention, according to a CNN report.

Hilton's agents at Golden Artists Entertainment stated they have not been able to reach him and are prioritizing his health and well-being. The 48-year-old, known for founding the celebrity gossip site PerezHilton.com, had recently moved to Miami from Las Vegas with his children. Earlier this year, Hilton shared that he had experienced a medical scare that left him hospitalized for several weeks.

The sheriff's office Crisis Response Unit, along with licensed mental health professionals, provided support and resources to Hilton's family at the scene. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about mental health, and authorities emphasized the importance of de-escalation techniques in such situations.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices