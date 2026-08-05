Deputies Called To Perez Hilton's Florida Home Over TikTok Incident

Concerns over the health of internet star Perez Hilton arose last night after deputies responded to his home in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office received reports of a man livestreaming acts of self-harm on TikTok. Deputies confirmed with family members that Hilton was alone inside the residence. They worked to de-escalate the situation and safely transported him to a local hospital for medical attention, according to a CNN report.

Hilton's agents at Golden Artists Entertainment stated they have not been able to reach him and are prioritizing his health and well-being. The 48-year-old, known for founding the celebrity gossip site PerezHilton.com, had recently moved to Miami from Las Vegas with his children. Earlier this year, Hilton shared that he had experienced a medical scare that left him hospitalized for several weeks.

The sheriff's office Crisis Response Unit, along with licensed mental health professionals, provided support and resources to Hilton's family at the scene. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about mental health, and authorities emphasized the importance of de-escalation techniques in such situations.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988.