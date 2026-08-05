Diddy's Prison Release Date Pushed Back After Fight With Inmate
By Tony M. Centeno
August 5, 2026
Sean "Diddy" Combs' prison release date has been pushed back again following his incident involving a fellow inmate.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, August 4, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has changed Combs' release date to February 20, 2028. The update happened just days after his date was moved forward from February to January 24, 2028. No word on why it was changed again, but it's possible that he could've been reprimanded for engaging in a brawl with another inmate last month. The Bad Boy Records founder reportedly started the squabble after a fellow inmate dissed him.
Combs reportedly defended himself as the two men pushed and punched one another before guards had to split them up. After the fight ended, prison staff placed Combs into solitary confinement. It's not clear if he's still inside the hole.
This is the latest release date Combs has received since he was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was originally supposed to be freed on May 8, 2028. However, an alleged violation of prison rules pushed him back to June 4. Over the past year, the music mogul's release date has changed several times. His time behind bars was initially reduced after he was accepted into a drug-abuse rehabilitation program last November. Combs was also expected to be freed on April 15, 2028, before it was bumped up to February 23, 2028.
At this time, the BOP has not provided a reason why Combs' release date was pushed back once again.