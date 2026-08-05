Donavan McKinney Wins Michigan Democratic Primary For Congress

Michigan State Representative Donavan McKinney has won the Democratic primary for the state's 13th Congressional District, defeating incumbent Congressman Shri Thanedar. According to projections by NBC News, McKinney, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, secured 51.5% of the vote against Thanedar's 48%, as reported by the Detroit News.

McKinney's victory marks a significant shift in the Detroit-area district, which had not seen Black representation in Congress since 1955 until Thanedar's election in 2022. The primary race was closely watched as a test of progressive influence within the Democratic Party. McKinney received endorsements from prominent progressives, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. His campaign focused on progressive policies such as universal health care and reforming the criminal justice system.

The primary was a challenging race for Thanedar, who had a substantial financial advantage and name recognition. Despite his efforts, including introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in 2025, Thanedar struggled to maintain support in the majority-Black district. His campaign emphasized his record of securing federal funds for the district and his fight against far-right policies.

McKinney's win reflects a broader trend of progressive victories in the 2026 primaries, with similar outcomes in New York City and Colorado. The 13th Congressional District is considered a Democratic stronghold, making McKinney the likely winner in the upcoming general election.