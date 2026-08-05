Eagles' Johnson Expected To Return "Soon" From Absence

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson remains away from the team, missing his fourth consecutive practice today (Wednesday, August 5) for non-injury reasons. The 36-year-old veteran's absence is not related to the foot injury that ended his 2025 season. Instead, Johnson has been excused for a non-injury-related reason, according to the team.

In Johnson's absence, third-round rookie Markel Bell has been taking first-team reps at right tackle. Bell, who is training to be a backup swing tackle, is using this opportunity to learn from experienced teammates such as Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson. Bell expressed confidence in his ability to adapt, stating, "It's football, man. There's no reason to overcomplicate it."

The Eagles are managing Johnson's workload carefully, prioritizing his readiness for the regular season. Despite his absence, the team has not indicated any cause for concern. The Eagles Wire reports that Johnson is expected to return soon.

Johnson's absence is notable as he remains one of the league's premier right tackles. The Eagles are keen to have him prepared for the regular season, given his significant role in strengthening the offensive line. As the team continues its training camp, Johnson's status will be closely monitored.