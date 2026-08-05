FAA Investigating Marine One Incident

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating an incident involving President Donald Trump's helicopter, Marine One, which occurred on Tuesday (August 4). The helicopter took off from the White House, but commercial air traffic at nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was not halted, violating safety protocols.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the FAA is reviewing the situation to ensure compliance with federal safety rules. Fortunately, the helicopter and a commercial jet taking off did not come dangerously close to each other, as reported by the USA Today.

The FAA spokesperson confirmed that although the incident did not result in a close call, it is being investigated to prevent future occurrences. The Reuters reported that federal aviation officials are focused on ensuring that all protocols are followed to maintain the safety of the President and other air traffic.