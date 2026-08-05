Rihanna posted the video as tensions between A$AP Rocky and her former flame Drake continue to rise. In a clip from his upcoming interview with Jason Lee, A$AP Rocky appeared to say he would fight Drake.



"He don't wanna see me," Rocky said. "F**k some gloves, n***a, like bare knuckles like the Irish. We ain't doin' all that celebrity boxing s**t."



A$AP Rocky and Drake have been at odds ever since Rocky and Rihanna started dating in 2020. The Don't Be Dumb rapper previously said that he and Drake were cool up until he and Riri made their relationship public. Their beef on wax began after Drake fired shots at Rocky on "Fear of Heights" in 2023. Rocky didn't fire back until he appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's "Show Of Hands" in 2024. Drizzy recently responded on his song "Burning Bridges" from his Iceman album. On the track, he seemingly targeted both Rocky and Rihanna, especially when he raps, "Your baby momma ain't even post a single, damn, where she at?"



During the interview, Rocky reacted to Drake's bars by calling them "stupid."



"She did post my album," Rocky explained.



Watch the entire interview below.

