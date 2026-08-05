Fans Think Rihanna Shaded Drake In Steamy Video With ASAP Rocky
By Tony M. Centeno
August 5, 2026
Fans are convinced that Rihanna shaded Drake amid his beef with her man A$AP Rocky.
Rihanna and Rocky were spotted dancing together while Dancehall artist Spice performed on the Aura SOS Cruise on Tuesday night, August 4. During the event, a fan recorded the superstar couple doing a freaky move, which instantly went viral. The video caught Riri's attention, and she decided to repost it. In her Instagram Story, Rihanna shared the video while zooming in on a man who stared back at the couple.
"My X in the studio," she captioned as the saxophones grew louder.
Rihanna sending shots at Drake:— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 5, 2026
"My X in the studio" pic.twitter.com/o8LmCPyTiE
Rihanna posted the video as tensions between A$AP Rocky and her former flame Drake continue to rise. In a clip from his upcoming interview with Jason Lee, A$AP Rocky appeared to say he would fight Drake.
"He don't wanna see me," Rocky said. "F**k some gloves, n***a, like bare knuckles like the Irish. We ain't doin' all that celebrity boxing s**t."
A$AP Rocky and Drake have been at odds ever since Rocky and Rihanna started dating in 2020. The Don't Be Dumb rapper previously said that he and Drake were cool up until he and Riri made their relationship public. Their beef on wax began after Drake fired shots at Rocky on "Fear of Heights" in 2023. Rocky didn't fire back until he appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's "Show Of Hands" in 2024. Drizzy recently responded on his song "Burning Bridges" from his Iceman album. On the track, he seemingly targeted both Rocky and Rihanna, especially when he raps, "Your baby momma ain't even post a single, damn, where she at?"
During the interview, Rocky reacted to Drake's bars by calling them "stupid."
"She did post my album," Rocky explained.
Watch the entire interview below.