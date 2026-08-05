FBI Reports 42% Rise in Active Shooter Incidents in 2025

By iHeartRadio

August 5, 2026

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION
Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP / Getty Images

The FBI has released its 2025 Active Shooter Report, revealing a significant increase in active shooter incidents across the United States. According to the report, there were 34 active shooter incidents in 2025, marking a 42% increase compared to the previous year. The number of victims in these incidents also rose by nearly 60%.

Each of the incidents involved a male shooter acting alone, with 68% of the shootings being pre-planned. The FBI defines an active shooter situation as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area. The report highlights the ongoing concern over the frequency and severity of such events.

The increase in active shooter incidents is mirrored by broader trends in gun violence. According to the Rockefeller Institute of Government, mass shootings, a subset of active shooter events, have also been on the rise. These incidents are most likely to occur in workplaces and schools, with handguns being the most commonly used weapon.

Efforts to address this growing issue include training programs like ALICE Training, which aims to prepare individuals to respond effectively during the critical first moments of an active shooter situation. The program emphasizes the importance of quick decision-making and proactive strategies to reduce casualties.

The Violence Project provides further insights into the profiles of mass shooters, noting that most are male and have shown warning signs prior to their attacks. Understanding these patterns is crucial for developing prevention strategies and reducing the impact of future incidents.

As the country grapples with the increase in active shooter incidents, law enforcement and policymakers continue to seek solutions to enhance public safety and prevent such tragedies.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices