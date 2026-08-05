FBI Reports 42% Rise in Active Shooter Incidents in 2025

The FBI has released its 2025 Active Shooter Report, revealing a significant increase in active shooter incidents across the United States. According to the report, there were 34 active shooter incidents in 2025, marking a 42% increase compared to the previous year. The number of victims in these incidents also rose by nearly 60%.

Each of the incidents involved a male shooter acting alone, with 68% of the shootings being pre-planned. The FBI defines an active shooter situation as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area. The report highlights the ongoing concern over the frequency and severity of such events.

The increase in active shooter incidents is mirrored by broader trends in gun violence. According to the Rockefeller Institute of Government, mass shootings, a subset of active shooter events, have also been on the rise. These incidents are most likely to occur in workplaces and schools, with handguns being the most commonly used weapon.

Efforts to address this growing issue include training programs like ALICE Training, which aims to prepare individuals to respond effectively during the critical first moments of an active shooter situation. The program emphasizes the importance of quick decision-making and proactive strategies to reduce casualties.

The Violence Project provides further insights into the profiles of mass shooters, noting that most are male and have shown warning signs prior to their attacks. Understanding these patterns is crucial for developing prevention strategies and reducing the impact of future incidents.

As the country grapples with the increase in active shooter incidents, law enforcement and policymakers continue to seek solutions to enhance public safety and prevent such tragedies.