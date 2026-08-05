Fever's Sophie Cunningham Wants Media Firestorm To End

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has called for the media to refocus on basketball amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her views on transgender athletes in sports. Cunningham, 29, expressed her desire for the attention to return to the game during a conversation with reporters today.

The controversy began in mid-July when Cunningham voiced her support for banning transgender athletes from women's and girls' sports in an interview with ESPN. Her comments sparked demonstrations both in support of and against her stance, with rallies occurring at several Fever games, including a recent match against the Minnesota Lynx.

During the game against the Lynx, Cunningham was met with boos from the crowd, while some fans wore T-shirts supporting transgender inclusion in sports. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who wore a shirt reading "Trans kids belong," had a midcourt conversation with Cunningham before the game. Reeve emphasized the importance of education and dialogue, noting that both she and Cunningham have platforms to influence the discussion.

Cunningham has remained steadfast in her views, stating, "I think everyone who knows me personally, they know that I’m full of love. I’m bubbly. I love the people around me," according to NBC Chicago. Meanwhile, former world champion trans athlete Kirsti Miller has added her perspective, supporting Cunningham's stance by highlighting the physical advantages men generally have over women in sports.

The Indiana Fever organization has attempted to distance itself from the controversy, releasing a statement clarifying that neither the team nor Cunningham organized or supported the rallies. Fever head coach Stephanie White has chosen to maintain a cautious approach, emphasizing the need for education and understanding on the issue.

As the debate continues, Cunningham urges the media and fans to focus on basketball, hoping to shift the narrative back to the sport she loves.