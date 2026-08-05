Florida Toddler Dies After Getting Trapped In Toy Kitchen Set

A three-year-old girl in Boynton Beach, Florida, died after becoming trapped in a toy kitchen play set at her babysitter’s home, authorities confirmed. The incident took place in the Meadows of Boynton Beach community on Thursday (July 23), and the child was pronounced dead four days later, on Monday (July 27). Police have identified the girl only as Briella, according to loved ones.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 11 a.m. reporting that a child was unresponsive and not breathing. The toddler and her sibling had been left in the care of the babysitter’s spouse, who was upstairs while the children played downstairs. The spouse periodically checked on the children and brought them snacks. During one check, the spouse found the girl with her head stuck inside the wooden play kitchen, freed her, and began life-saving measures until first responders arrived.

The child’s sibling told investigators that toys had fallen inside the play set, and the three-year-old became trapped while trying to retrieve them. The play kitchen was described as an old wooden set purchased off Facebook Marketplace with no visible brand or model information.

Boynton Beach Police Public Information Officer Chelsea Sanabia stated that investigators have not determined the exact cause or mechanism of death. The police have not specified how long the child may have been trapped or whether the incident involved a recalled product. In 2025, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled nearly 192,000 KidKraft "Farm to Table" wooden play kitchens after a similar fatal incident, but officials say they do not believe the recalled set was involved in this case.

The investigation remains open, and no charges have been filed at this time. Police say they are working to determine all circumstances surrounding the tragedy.