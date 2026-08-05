Free Agent Ertz Cleared From Knee Injury

Free agent tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared to resume football activities after recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year. The 35-year-old veteran, who played for the Washington Commanders last season, is now poised to continue his NFL career as he enters his 14th season.

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler, sustained the injury during a Week 14 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite the setback, he expressed his determination to return for another season, and he has now been cleared to play around the start of the 2026 NFL campaign. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Ertz is eager to avoid ending his career on such a note and is actively seeking a new team.

Ertz's career began when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. He spent over eight seasons with the Eagles, winning a Super Bowl following the 2017 season. Ertz later played for the Arizona Cardinals and then joined the Commanders, where he demonstrated his skill and experience by catching 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

In 2025, Ertz continued to be a reliable target for the Commanders, recording 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns before his season-ending injury. Now a free agent, Ertz is expected to attract interest from teams looking for a seasoned tight end. The Carolina Panthers have been mentioned as a potential fit, given their need for a veteran presence to support quarterback Bryce Young and their young receiving corps.

Ertz ranks fifth in all-time receptions among tight ends with 825 catches, eighth in receiving yards with 8,592, and tenth in receiving touchdowns with 57. As he prepares to make his comeback, his experience and track record could prove valuable to teams in need of a dependable tight end.