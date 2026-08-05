Gracie Abrams' relationship with Paul Mescal has had a surprisingly positive impact on her music.

In her new cover story with Rolling Stone published Tuesday (August 4), the Daughter from Hell singer explained how her romance with the Hamnet actor has given her space to reflect more on her life and a new perspective on her personal relationships, per People. The comments come after she previously shared that she was "worried feeling secure and stable was threatening my drive to write music."

"And I was like, 'Oh, s---, how am I going to approach this?' Or, you know, 'How's it going to impact the quantity of songs I write?' And it's had the most amazing effect on my writing," she told Rolling Stone. "It has given me the most amount of space to reflect on everything in my life. It has held a mirror to me in ways that I didn't know a relationship with another person of any kind could."

She continued, "It has given me all the perspective that I could have ever hoped for, on previous relationships, on my relationship with my family, on my friendships. It is the greatest gift, period."

The "That's So True" musician and Normal People star first sparked romance rumors in 2024 and made their red carpet debut as a couple earlier this year while attending the BAFTAs.