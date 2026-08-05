ICE Set New Record With Number Of Arrests In July Across United States

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 51,000 individuals in July, marking the highest number of arrests in a single month in the history of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The historic surge in arrests comes as ICE has ramped up enforcement operations nationwide, including at major airports, according to data and agency sources.

The July arrests surpassed the previous record set in June, when ICE made approximately 43,000 arrests. This back-to-back record-breaking trend reflects a significant increase in immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump’s second administration. ICE averaged 1,645 arrests per day during July, with the surge attributed to increased funding from recent congressional bills, new hiring, and the end of the DHS shutdown.

ICE’s stepped-up activity at airports is notable, with over 30 people arrested at airports in July alone, and a total of 568 airport-linked arrests since President Trump took office in January 2025, a figure more than five times higher than the same period before his administration. Some of those detained do not have criminal records and possess valid work authorization or parole documents. Immigration attorneys note that the new airport enforcement efforts have targeted travelers with expired visas or pending applications.

The Department of Homeland Security praised ICE officers for their efforts, stating on X that “the safety of the American people will always come first.”