James Talarico Calls Texas A 'Pink State' During Breakfast Club Appearance

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas, described Texas as a "pink state" and argued that strict voting laws have made it one of the hardest places to vote in the country. Talarico outlined the unique challenges of campaigning in Texas, emphasizing how the state's size and election laws affect both candidates and voters.

Talarico stated, "Means you’re probably going to have to win by a little more than we would have to in a completely free and fair election," highlighting his belief that Texas laws "stack the deck" against Democratic candidates. He pointed to measures like Senate Bill 1, which requires specific identification for voting and bans drive-through voting and unsolicited mail ballot applications, as factors contributing to low turnout.

Talarico argued that voter suppression is "baked into our laws" and said, "Texas is one of the hardest places to vote in the country as a result. It’s why we see such low voter turnout in our state compared to other states." While Texas saw a 56.6% voter turnout in the last presidential election—higher than in some past cycles—it still ranks among the bottom five states for turnout, according to data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida.

Despite these challenges, Talarico urged voters to remain engaged and cited historical movements that overcame obstacles. He said, "They were all up against a rigged system. So, if they can do that, we can certainly do that against this stacked deck."

Talarico’s comments come as both candidates prepare for a closely watched Senate race, with Paxton enjoying wide name recognition and Talarico emphasizing grassroots organizing. The Senate race is expected to be a focal point leading up to Election Day, with ongoing debates over election security and voter access likely to remain at the forefront.