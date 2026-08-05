While he puts the mother of his three children on a pedestal, JAŸ-Z also has a few bars for their haters. Towards the end of his verse, the veteran MC shuts down everyone who's been dissing them lately.



"If you ain't ridin' for the gang, shut the f**k up," he raps. "I don't know what you n****s say, you know you love us too/Come rep us on the set, they only hate us on the 'net/You n****s tweet a lot, all you do is tweet/Pop it on the piles, but you ain't doin' s**t/We just makin' love, we just gettin' rich/Y'all keep doin' that, we keep doin' this."



The Carters' "MORNING DEW (DONK)" remix marks their first major collaboration in six years. The couple previously traded verses on "MOOD 4 EVA" from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. Meanwhile, this is the first fresh set of bars Hov has released since DJ Khaled's "GOD DID." Fans and artists alike have recently been buzzing about JAŸ-Z being in the studio. He's clearly been working; now the question is, what else is he cooking up?



Listen to Beyoncé's "MORNING DEW (DONK)" REMIX PACK on iHeartRadio now!