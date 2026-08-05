Joe Jonas Lands Gig As Coach For Special Celebrity Season Of ‘The Voice’

The Voice is changing the game for a new celebrity-packed version of the hit singing competition show, including bringing in new faces to serve as coaches.

On Tuesday (August 4), NBC announced that Joe Jonas is joining the series for The Voice: Celebrity, its upcoming special edition of the popular premiering in 2027, per E! News.

"An extension of the longstanding series, this special season swaps undiscovered talent for a wide range of celebrities — actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, comedians, and reality television stars — competing to become the first Voice celebrity champion," per an NBC description. "These celebrity artists will be announced at a later time."

The Hey Jonas! podcast host will serve as a coach and mentor to the new famous contestants alongside Queen Latifah and Riley Green. Additionally, Keke Palmer will serve as host for the special season, the first new host since Carson Daly took up the role in the show's first season in 2011.

The season marks the Jonas Brothers musician debut as a coach while both Latifah and Green will make their return to the iconic red chairs after joining the show for season 30 later this year, which is set to premiere September 21.