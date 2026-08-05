John James Wins Michigan Republican Governor Primary

By iHeartRadio

August 5, 2026

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate John James Campaigns One Day Before Michigan Primary
Photo: Finn Gomez / Getty Images News / Getty Images

NBC News projects that John James has won the Republican primary for Michigan governor, defeating businessman Perry Johnson and former state Attorney General Mike Cox. President Trump endorsed James, who will now face Democrat Jocelyn Benson in the upcoming midterm election.

James, a congressman from Michigan, has been a prominent figure in the GOP, receiving widespread recognition and support from President Trump. His victory marks a significant achievement for Trump, who has seen mixed success with his gubernatorial endorsements this election cycle. According to The Hill, James's win comes after a contentious primary that included personal attacks from his opponents. Johnson, who invested heavily in his campaign, labeled James as a "DEI candidate" and a "lying liberal loser."

Despite the heated primary, James maintained a lead in the polls, benefiting from Trump's endorsement and a strong campaign strategy. As reported by Politico, James's campaign has been supported by various state representatives, senators, and conservative activists.

Looking ahead to the general election, James will face Benson, who easily secured the Democratic nomination. The race is expected to be closely watched, as Michigan remains a key battleground state. With Governor Gretchen Whitmer term-limited, the seat is open, and both parties are eager to claim victory. The Cook Political Report currently rates the race as leaning in Benson's favor.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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