Miller, Carney To Enter Chargers' Hall Of Fame

By iHeartRadio

August 5, 2026

Anthony Miller
Photo: Chris Covatta / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Two former Los Angeles Chargers stars, Anthony Miller and John Carney, will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame this fall. The ceremony is set to take place during the Chargers' Week Nine home game against the Houston Texans.

Miller, a wide receiver, made a significant impact during his six-year tenure with the Chargers, earning four Pro Bowl selections. Known for his agility and ability to make crucial catches, Miller was a key player in the Chargers' offensive lineup.

Carney, a kicker, holds the title of the franchise's all-time leading scorer. His consistent performance and reliability on the field made him an invaluable asset to the team. Carney's career with the Chargers is marked by numerous game-winning kicks and memorable moments.

The induction of these two players highlights their contributions to the Chargers' legacy and recognizes their outstanding achievements in the sport. The Chargers' Hall of Fame aims to honor players who have made a lasting impact on the team and its history.

Fans and former teammates are expected to gather for the ceremony, celebrating the careers of Miller and Carney. The induction will serve as a reminder of their exceptional skills and dedication to the Chargers.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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