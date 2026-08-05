Multiple People Killed In Mass Shooting In North Carolina Neighborhood

Three people, including the suspected shooter, were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a home in the Prospect Hill community of Caswell County, North Carolina, on Wednesday (August 5) morning. According to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 8 a.m. to a call for service at 352 Brooks Road, where they found four adults with gunshot wounds.

Authorities confirmed that all four victims are adults from the same family. Three were pronounced dead at the scene, including the person believed to be the shooter, while the fourth was taken to Duke University Hospital for treatment.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, officials stated there is no ongoing threat to the general public and that the situation remains contained to the property. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation, along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local emergency agencies. Authorities have not released the names of those involved, as they are still notifying family members.

Investigators remained at the scene on Wednesday, collecting evidence and conducting interviews. The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office said more details will be provided as the investigation continues.