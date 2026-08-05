Jocelyn Benson Wins Michigan Democratic Governor Primary

NBC News projects that Jocelyn Benson has won the Democratic primary for Michigan governor, defeating her rival, Christopher Swanson. Benson, who has served as Michigan's Secretary of State since 2019, was the long-standing favorite in the race. Her victory was projected by the Associated Press on Tuesday night (August 4), with Benson securing nearly 85% of the Democratic primary vote, as reported by BridgeDetroit.

Benson's campaign focused on key issues such as lowering costs, increasing wages, and protecting rights. Her experience as Secretary of State, where she implemented efficiency reforms, resonated with voters. She will now advance to the general election on November 3, 2026, where she will face the winner of the Republican primary between US Rep. John James and businessman Perry Johnson.

Despite her strong showing, Benson's campaign was not without challenges. Some voters expressed concerns over her ties to data centers, though Benson has denied any family profit from such ventures. Her campaign has already reserved $10 million in airtime for general election ads, indicating confidence in her candidacy.

The primary election saw over 1.3 million ballots cast, either through absentee or early in-person voting, according to ClickOnDetroit. As the general election approaches, Benson aims to continue her momentum and potentially extend the Democratic hold on the Michigan governor's office, a feat not achieved for more than two terms in 35 years.