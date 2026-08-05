Perez Hilton Hospitalized After Apparent Self-Harm During Livestream

Perez Hilton was hospitalized this week after appearing to self-harm during a TikTok livestream at his home in Miami.

The celebrity gossip blogger, 48, sparked concern after clips surfaced online following his stream on TikTok on Tuesday (August 4) night depicting graphic scenes, including, NBC News reports, Hilton covered in blood and visible cuts and holding a knife. The livestream has since been removed from TikTok.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies were dispatched to the scene after receiving "multiple calls regarding an individual who was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media" and found the podcaster inside the home alone, authorities said in a statement, per E! News. Hilton was not named in the the statement, but police said the individual was "safely recovered" and taken to a local hospital to get medical attention.

A statement from Hilton's family and team was posted on his website on Wednesday expressing gratitude for "the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers" in the trying time and confirmed that the blogger was getting the help he needs.

"We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family's focus right now is on his well-being," the statement reads. "We kindly ask that you respect Perez's privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is help. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7 by calling or texting "988," visit the website at 988lifeline.org or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" or "HOLA" to 741741.