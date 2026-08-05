Pooh Shiesty Releases New Song From His Upcoming Album 'All Eyes On Shiest'

"I feel the walls getting closer, my release date slowly coming/They gave the homie 75 he’ll get out when we turn a 100," he raps on the new track. "I beat so many n***as up, I clutch every time I feel funny/Only one step away from freedom, but I still can't go for nothin."



Pooh Shiesty's upcoming album will be released via 1017 Global and Atlantic Records. It's set to feature hit songs like "FDO" as well as collaborations with GloRilla, K Carbon, BIG30, Sexyy Red, and the late Tay Keith. It would've been Pooh's first album since being released from prison last year, but unfortunately, he's been incarcerated for a separate offense.



The "Back In Blood" rapper, born Lontrell Williams, Jr., is being held without bond after he was charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He and his co-defendants, including his father and fellow rapper BIG30, are accused of holding Gucci Mane and his two associates at gunpoint at a Dallas recording studio earlier this year. The Department of Justice alleges Williams and his eight other co-defendants "executed an armed takeover" to "force one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract" while holding an AK-style pistol. Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is scheduled for February 2027.



Despite all the legal challenges, Gucci Mane's label is still committed to dropping their signee's music. All Eyes On Shiest arrives this Friday, August 7. Stream "Last Man Breathin" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE