Preakness Stakes Moving To Sunday In Triple Crown First

For the first time in the history of horse racing's Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes will be held on a Sunday, starting next year. The Maryland Jockey Club announced this change, moving the race to three weeks and a day after the Kentucky Derby. Traditionally, the Preakness has been held two weeks after the Derby since 1950.

The shift aims to address concerns from trainers who prefer more recovery time for their horses before the Belmont Stakes. Many trainers have been skipping the Preakness to give their thoroughbreds adequate rest. The new schedule is part of a broader effort to keep the Preakness relevant amid changes in the horse racing calendar.

The announcement comes as the Thoroughbred Championship Series, a new six-race series, is set to debut in 2027, excluding the Preakness. This series will feature races like the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, but not the Preakness, raising questions about its future role in the Triple Crown.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore emphasized the importance of the Preakness to the state's history and economy. In July, Maryland exercised its right of first refusal to retain the Preakness's intellectual property rights, countering an $85 million offer from Churchill Downs Inc. Moore stated, "The Preakness Stakes is a cornerstone of Maryland's history, culture, and economy."

Despite the Preakness's exclusion from the new series, prominent figures in horse racing, such as trainer Bob Baffert, continue to support its significance. Baffert expressed his commitment to the Triple Crown, stating, "The greatest achievement in racing will always be winning the Triple Crown."

The new schedule aims to balance tradition with modern training practices, ensuring the Preakness remains a key event in the horse racing calendar.