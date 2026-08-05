Progressive Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Sen Dem Primary

NBC News projects that Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive former public health official, has won Michigan's Democratic U.S. Senate primary. El-Sayed defeated establishment-backed Congresswoman Haley Stevens, in a race that highlighted deep divisions within the Democratic Party.

The primary, held on Tuesday (August 4), was closely watched as a proxy battle over the party's future direction. El-Sayed's victory signals a shift towards more progressive policies, which some within the Democratic National Committee fear could hurt their chances in the upcoming midterm elections. El-Sayed will face Republican nominee Mike Rogers, who has the backing of President Trump, in the November elections.

El-Sayed's campaign focused on universal healthcare and reducing corporate influence in politics, resonating with many voters despite being heavily outspent by outside groups supporting Stevens. According to Bridge Michigan, El-Sayed's grassroots support proved crucial in his narrow victory.

Stevens, who positioned herself as a pragmatic problem-solver, received significant financial backing from groups affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Despite this, she was unable to overcome El-Sayed's appeal to the party's progressive base.

The primary was marked by heated exchanges between the candidates, with El-Sayed criticizing Stevens for her ties to corporate interests and her stance on Israel. Stevens, in turn, argued that El-Sayed's focus on international issues detracted from addressing local concerns.

As reported by The Guardian, both candidates urged party unity following the contentious primary. El-Sayed emphasized the importance of coming together to defeat Rogers in the general election, stating, "We have a responsibility to make sure that Mike Rogers never sees the inside of the U.S. Senate."

With the general election approaching, the Democratic Party faces the challenge of reconciling its internal divisions while presenting a united front against the Republican nominee. The outcome of this race could have significant implications for the party's strategy in future elections.