Receiver-Needy Niners Sign Hodge

The San Francisco 49ers have bolstered their injury-depleted wide receiver group by signing free agent KhaDarel Hodge on Wednesday (August 5). The 31-year-old wide receiver spent the last four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, primarily contributing on special teams. Hodge has also played for the Rams, Browns, and Lions since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Hodge's career includes 67 receptions for 1,026 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, he recorded three catches for 31 yards in 12 games with the Falcons. His addition comes as the 49ers face a string of injuries among their receivers, including the loss of Ricky Pearsall for the season due to a knee injury.

In addition to Hodge, the 49ers have also signed free agent edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo to strengthen their defensive front. The team is dealing with several receiver injuries, including Christian Kirk, who is nursing a minor injury, and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling, who is currently sidelined.

Hodge, known for his special teams prowess, earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2024 for his contributions in coverage units. While his offensive stats may not be eye-catching, his experience and versatility make him a valuable depth addition for the 49ers. The team hopes Hodge can provide relief during practice and potentially secure a spot on the 53-man roster as a fifth or sixth receiver, focusing on special teams.