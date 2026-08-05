Rick Ross & 50 Cent Go Back And Forth Over ‘Set In Stone’ Album Sales

50 Cent and Rick Ross have been going back and forth for years over a slew of various issues. In recent weeks, the two have addressed one another on social media. In one video, Ross called out the New York artist by his government name while referring to the issues Fif endured in Shreveport amid his pledge to establish his film studio in Louisiana. Fif responded by reposting the video and making fun of Ross' album on the day it dropped.



"LOL HE GOT AWAY WITH IT FOR A WHILE, BUT ITS OVER NOW JIG IS UP!" he wrote on Instagram. "20 features under 10 thousand sales. Damn boy it's over."