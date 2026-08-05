Rick Ross & 50 Cent Go Back And Forth Over ‘Set In Stone’ Album Sales
By Tony M. Centeno
August 5, 2026
50 Cent and Rick Ross' years-long feud isn't ending any time soon, especially after the critiques Fif has spread about Rozay's latest album.
In a new post he shared to X on Wednesday, August 5, the filmmaker-rapper poked fun at Ross' streaming numbers for his recent LP Set In Stone by claiming "that s**t was trash." He wrote his opinion about the album along with a screenshot of an article about Ross' claim that bots were to blame for his unimpressive first-week sales. The Miami rapper's 12th studio album debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 39 and racked up nearly 19,000 equivalent album units.
Rick Ross responds to 50 Cent clowning his Album sales pic.twitter.com/KRwuSirm3y— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 4, 2026
“As I said on my story yesterday, 22,000 the first week, 20 the second week," Ross explained. "Those drastic falloffs, guys, that you see with a lot of those other artists is when the numbers are inflated. The bots, to me, the new flex is no bots. Keep it genuine. Keep it pure. Let the music fight any battles.”
"LOL 😆 I’M SORRY ITS OVER, CANT FAKE IT FOREVER!" Fif wrote on X after Ross addressed his album sales.
LOL 😆 I’M SORRY ITS OVER, CANT FAKE IT FOREVER! @50CentAction247 pic.twitter.com/9M1CkgHltz— 50cent (@50cent) August 4, 2026
50 Cent and Rick Ross have been going back and forth for years over a slew of various issues. In recent weeks, the two have addressed one another on social media. In one video, Ross called out the New York artist by his government name while referring to the issues Fif endured in Shreveport amid his pledge to establish his film studio in Louisiana. Fif responded by reposting the video and making fun of Ross' album on the day it dropped.
"LOL HE GOT AWAY WITH IT FOR A WHILE, BUT ITS OVER NOW JIG IS UP!" he wrote on Instagram. "20 features under 10 thousand sales. Damn boy it's over."
50 Cent also trolled Rick Ross over the turnout for the seasoned rapper's Port of Miami 20th anniversary tour. Ahead of a show in Detroit, someone posted a video showing the balcony section of the venue empty after doors opened. Fif reposted the video on Instagram and said, "Got Damn, I never saw it this bad before. what you gonna do focus on the wings." He later deleted the post from his timeline.
As of this report, Rick Ross has yet to address Fif's comments on his Detroit show. He's too busy focused on the money he's making elsewhere.