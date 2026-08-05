Salad And Go Closes All Locations After Bankruptcy

Salad and Go, a popular salad chain in the Southwest, announced on Tuesday (August 4) that it is permanently closing all its locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The chain, which started in Gilbert, Arizona, in 2013, grew to over 70 locations across Arizona and Nevada. However, it struggled with sustained pressure on consumer demand, rising costs, and strategic growth challenges.

The company stated that a Cyclospora outbreak in July, in which Salad and Go was not implicated, further weakened confidence in the industry, exacerbating these challenges. Mike Tattersfield, CEO of Salad and Go, expressed gratitude to the team and community, saying, "Our mission was brought to life every day by an extraordinary team and embraced by guests who made us part of their routines."

The founders, Tony and Roushan Christofellis, who sold the company in 2021, shared their sentiments on social media, calling the closure "heartbreaking." They have since started a new chain, Angie's Grill, which continues their mission to make healthy food affordable.

The closure will not affect Angie's Grill, which has multiple locations across Arizona. Salad and Go's last day of operation is Wednesday (August 5), marking the end of an era for the beloved salad chain.

For more details, visit the full articles from AZFamily, KOLD, and 12News.