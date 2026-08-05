Scott Eastwood Reveals He Was Told Not To Star In Taylor Swift Music Video

Scott Eastwood was totally down to star in one of Taylor Swift's music videos, but others in his life were not fully on board.

On the August 3 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Fury actor, 40, recalled the time he was urged by his team not to appear in the 2015 video for Swift's "Wildest Dreams" after personally getting the call from the singer, per People. He ultimately ignored their advice and starred alongside Swift in the Joseph Kahn-directed music video, which saw the pair playing actors and love interests who were filming a romantic movie in Africa.

"I remember telling my agents and none of them wanted me [to do it]," he said. "They were like, 'This is a bad idea... do not do a Taylor Swift music video.' And I said, 'Nah, you know, I don't agree. I think that she's cool and she has a really cool idea for this thing an I think it's a cool creative thing. So let's do it."

He explained how he was "intrigued" by the creative vision for the video, a "cinematic" visual that was unusual for the time.

"She wanted to do, like, an Out of Africa type thing. It was this cinematic film and the music industry, they don't do that anymore," he said. "It's not the '90s and we don't have these big sort of videos. There's only a couple of artists, like Taylor Swift, [where] you can do that or afford to make these sort of things."

Eastwood, the son of actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood, also shared how surprised he was to get the call for the project from the Life of a Showgirl hitmaker herself.

"She just picked up the phone and called me," he said. "... She called me and I had no pre-warning. You know, a lot of times people are like, 'Hey, somebody wants to call you.' And then they call you, right? But she's like, 'Hey, this is Taylor Swift.' [I'm like], 'Okay, prove it!'"