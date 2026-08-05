Senate Committee Votes On Fauci Contempt Thursday

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, led by Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, is set to vote on Thursday (August 6) on whether to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress. This decision follows a contentious hearing last week where Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment over 100 times, refusing to answer questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the hearing, Paul argued that Fauci's use of the Fifth Amendment was not applicable due to a full pardon granted by former President Joe Biden, which covered Fauci's official actions up to January 2025. Paul stated that Fauci waived any remaining privilege by giving an opening testimony and accused him of obstructing a congressional investigation. The committee vote is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Fauci, who led the country's COVID-19 response and served as a key member of President Donald Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force, has been a target for many Republicans. They accuse him of lying about the virus's origins and other aspects of the pandemic response. Fauci has faced numerous death threats and claims that Paul is obsessed with seeing him imprisoned.

Democrats, including Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, have defended Fauci, praising his efforts during the pandemic and criticizing the hearing as a politically motivated "show trial." If the committee approves the contempt resolution, Paul has indicated he will refer the matter to the Justice Department for potential prosecution.

The renewed focus on Fauci coincides with ongoing debates over the origins of COVID-19. Dr. Ashish Jha, President Biden's former COVID-19 response coordinator, recently suggested that a lab leak is a more likely origin, although evidence remains inconclusive. The origins of the virus have become a politically charged topic, with allegations of suppression of discussion by technology companies.

As the vote approaches, the issue continues to stir political debate, with state-level investigations into Fauci's conduct during the pandemic underway in Louisiana, Florida, and Alabama. Despite Fauci's federal pardon, legal experts note that state investigations and charges remain possible.