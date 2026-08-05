Senate Votes To Confirm Dr. Erica Schwartz As CDC Director

Dr. Erica Schwartz has been confirmed by the Senate as the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making her the agency's first permanent leader in about a year. The confirmation on Wednesday (August 5) fills a critical leadership gap at the Atlanta-based CDC, which has faced major challenges and high staff turnover during the past 18 months.

Dr. Schwartz, a retired rear admiral and former deputy surgeon general under President Donald Trump, brings extensive experience in public health and the military, having also served as chief medical officer for the U.S. Coast Guard. Her nomination was advanced after a near party-line vote in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

During her confirmation hearing, Dr. Schwartz stated, "If confirmed, my first priority will be restoring trust in public health institutions through radical transparency and unwavering scientific integrity...I will never betray the science." She faced tough questions from both parties about how she would maintain scientific independence amid political pressure, especially under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Concerns were raised by some senators and public health groups about whether she would resist directives that conflict with established science, particularly regarding vaccine policy.

The CDC has experienced significant turmoil since President Trump returned to office last year, including the loss of over 3,000 staff members and a series of temporary leaders. Morale within the organization has dropped sharply, and many public health experts believe stable leadership is needed to rebuild the agency and public trust.

Dr. Schwartz is the third nominee from President Trump for the CDC post in the past year and a half. Previous nominees either withdrew or were dismissed after short tenures, reflecting ongoing political tensions and policy disagreements. The new director will face immediate challenges, such as addressing staff shortages, restoring confidence in CDC guidance, and responding to outbreaks and public health crises.