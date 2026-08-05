Shawn Mendes Hard Launches Romance With GF Bruna Marquezine In Sweet Post

Shawn Mendes officially has a new special someone in his life.

The "Stitches" singer, 27, hard launched his romance with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine, going Instagram official with the Brazilian actress on Tuesday (August 4) by sharing a sweet shoutout in honor of her 31st birthday, per People.

Mendes shared a heartwarming video from their time at Casa Amarela Providencia in Rio de Janeiro, with Marquezine walking into a room to the cheers of several children, who quickly ran to hug her. Another clip showed Mendes also spending time with some of the children at the center. He wrapped up the post with a sweet snap of his girlfriend looking at the camera as she hid her face behind her dog.

"Feliz aniversário my baby," he wrote in the caption. "You are a light and a mãe in every room you walk into. Not to be toooo sappy buy you've truly changed my life and I am so so grateful for you."

Mendes added another loving note in Portuguese, "Eu te amo muito muito muitoo," which translates to "I love you so, so, so much," before continuing, "We all do amor..."

The "Mercy" musician and the model first sparked romance rumors in December 2025 and have been seen spending time together in both Brazil and the U.S. He was previously linked to Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter.