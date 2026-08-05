"I’m not gonna get on the stand and testify on somebody for what?" Knight told TMZ in 2023. "I wouldn’t go, I wouldn’t testify. None of that s**t.”



Other notable names included on the witness list are 2Pac's remaining family members. The late rapper's sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, his cousin Katari Cox, and his stepbrother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, may be called upon to testify during the trial. Mopreme recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Davis and other "John Does" on behalf of 'Pac's estate. The lawsuit alleges the conspiracy to kill 2Pac goes beyond Davis, even though the 62-year-old is the only person to have been charged with the artist's death.



Davis was arrested in 2023 and charged with one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon a gang activity enhancement. Prosecutors allege Davis is the man who coordinated the deadly shooting in 1996 as retribution against 2Pac following a brawl at the MGM Grand between the "California Love" rapper and Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson. In past interviews and his 2019 book, Davis admitted he was in the car that night when 'Pac and Knight were shot. However, following his arrest, Davis maintains that his statements in the book and past interviews were made "for entertainment purposes only." He pleaded not guilty to the charges.



In addition to Knight and Shakur's family members, former Death Row Records security guard Reggie Wright Jr., who Davis previously accused of organizing the hit on 'Pac, and his father are also potential witnesses. Other prominent figures, including former Bad Boy Records founder Kirk Burrows, Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, and Republican Governor Joe Lombardo, may also be called to testify.



The trial is scheduled to begin on August 10 in Las Vegas.