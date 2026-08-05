Tennessee Death Row Inmate Challenges Execution Policy

A Tennessee death row inmate, John Michael Bane, has filed a federal lawsuit seeking the right to a private religious confession before his execution. Bane, along with his spiritual advisor, Reverend Jeffrey Hood, argues that the Tennessee Department of Correction's policies violate their religious rights by requiring conversations to be recorded or overheard.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, does not dispute Bane's death sentence but questions whether inmates have a constitutional right to practice their faith privately before execution. Bane was convicted of first-degree felony murder for the 1988 robbery and killing of 60-year-old Royce Frazier, whose body was found in a bathtub filled with water.

According to WKRN News 2, the complaint highlights that current policies limit inmate-spiritual advisor communications to recorded calls or in-person visits that may be overheard. Reverend Hood emphasized the importance of confidentiality in confessions, stating that recording compromises his role as a priest.

The lawsuit also claims that Hood was denied access to serve as Bane's advisor due to his public stances on various issues. Hood has previously served as a spiritual advisor during executions in other states, where private confessions were allowed.

The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to allow private communications and are requesting monetary damages and attorney's fees. The Tennessee Department of Correction has declined to comment on the pending litigation, and the Tennessee Attorney General's Office has referred the matter to an attorney for further review.