The Killers Frontman Brandon Flowers Opens Up About Considering Retirement

Brandon Flowers revealed he's considered stepping back from music.

The Killers frontman opened up about his life and career in a personal new interview, reflecting on how his father has influenced him.

"My dad goes to yard sales, where he buys frames to take home and paint," Flowers told The Sunday Times on Friday (July 31). "I'm really going through it right now. How much longer do I want to do this, what does it mean, why am I doing it anyway?"



The Grammy-nominated musician is getting ready to release his first new solo album in more than a decade, Thrasher, which will drop Aug. 21.



"As I've gotten older, I've found my way back to my father's music; 'Country-Western' (as he called it) and discovered that the stories I carry really feel most at home in the skin of this beautiful American tradition," Flowers said in a statement back in June, per the outlet.



Despite the admission, Flowers shared that he's not ready to pack it up yet. "Whenever I finish a tour, without fail I get sick," he told the Times. "Then I think of Mick Jagger and ask myself: what keeps him getting up on that stage? I guess it's because there are powerful moments in a concert. How could I not want to do that?"

