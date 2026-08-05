Trump Criticizes Michigan's Democratic Senate Nominee

In a speech delivered in Las Vegas on Wednesday (August 5), President Donald Trump criticized Michigan's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed. Trump claimed that El-Sayed harbors animosity towards Jewish people and Israel. This accusation comes after El-Sayed's recent victory over establishment-backed Congresswoman Haley Stevens in Michigan's Democratic primary.

El-Sayed, a progressive Democrat and former public health official, will face Republican Mike Rogers in the upcoming November election. Rogers, who has Trump's endorsement, ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Trump's comments align with his previous statements on Truth Social, where he referred to El-Sayed as a "communist loser who hates Jews and Israel" and described his primary win as "great news for the Republican Party" (The Hill).

El-Sayed has been vocal about his criticisms of Israel, particularly regarding its actions in Gaza, which he has labeled as genocide. Despite these criticisms, El-Sayed emphasized his commitment to the safety of Jewish communities during his victory speech, stating, "We can condemn antisemitism, and at the same time, we can be talking about how we bring people together" (NBC News).

The Democratic primary race in Michigan highlighted a divide between the party's progressive and moderate factions, with El-Sayed receiving endorsements from prominent figures like Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The race also saw significant outside spending, particularly from pro-Israel groups supporting Stevens (The Guardian).

As the general election approaches, both parties are gearing up for a contentious battle in Michigan, a key battleground state that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.