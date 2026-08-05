Trump: Strait Of Hormuz Open "Very Soon"

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (August 4) that the Strait of Hormuz will be open "very soon," warning that Iran will face severe consequences if it does not comply. Speaking to Fox News, Trump emphasized the importance of reopening the strait, a key maritime passage that previously facilitated 20% of the world's oil traffic before the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The U.S. is currently engaged in negotiations with Iran and Oman to restore freedom of movement for commercial ships through the strait. According to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a deal could be reached as early as Wednesday, potentially leading to a decrease in energy prices. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed progress in the talks but noted that no final agreement has been reached.

Iran and Oman have reportedly made headway toward a deal that would allow ships to enter the Persian Gulf through an Iranian-controlled route and exit through a route controlled by Oman, with security fees applied. However, the final agreement remains under negotiation, and any deal is expected to be linked to lifting the U.S. blockade on Iran’s ports.

The situation remains tense as regional officials continue to work towards a resolution. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has denied rumors of his resignation amid internal political challenges. Meanwhile, the U.S. military has reported low munitions stockpiles due to the prolonged conflict with Iran.

As negotiations continue, the international community awaits a resolution that could restore stability to the region and reopen one of the world's most vital maritime passages.